In a shocking development, Thailand's northeastern province witnessed one of the brutal attacks on Thursday, wherein more than 30 people were killed in a mass shooting. According to police, the incident occurred at a child daycare centre near the ​​Uthai Sawan Subdistrict in Nong Bua Lamphu Province. Further, it was reported that the gunman in the mass shooting was an ex-police officer.

"The gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the centre of the town of Nongbua Lamphu. At least 30 people were killed," Police Major General Achayon Kraithong said.

Without providing much details about the accused, the Major General confirmed that the assailant took his own life.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post.Thailand's Central Investigation Police (CIP), said: "Follow up Mr Panya Khamrab, 34, the assailant in the shooting at the child's center. Uthai Sawan Subdistrict, Na Klang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. Observe the vehicle used by the culprit, a white Toyota Vigo pickup truck, license plate registration 6 Kor 6499, Bangkok."

23 children killed

According to the News agency Associated Press, a spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far of which 23 were children, two were teachers and one was police officer.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)