Shocking! Surgical Instrument Left Inside Woman's Abdomen After C-section In New Zealand

In a startling medical mishap that left a young mother in agony for over a year, a surgical instrument the size of a dinner plate was discovered inside her abdomen after undergoing a caesarean section. The woman, who had been suffering from chronic pain since her C-section at Auckland City Hospital in 2020, can now breathe a sigh of relief as New Zealand's Health and Disability Commissioner, Morag McDowell, found the healthcare institution in breach of the code of patient rights.

"It is a 'never' event:" Health and Disability Commissioner

McDowell's report strongly condemned the incident, stating, "There is substantial precedent to infer that when a foreign object is left inside a patient during an operation, the care fell below the appropriate standard. It is a 'never' event." The patient had undergone the scheduled C-section due to concerns about placenta previa, during which an Alexis wound retractor (AWR) was unintentionally left in her abdomen. This oversight led to her suffering chronic abdominal pain until the device was incidentally discovered on an abdominal CT scan.

The AWR, described as "about the size of a dinner plate" and designed to retract incisions up to 17cm in diameter, remained undetectable by X-ray. Astonishingly, it took 18 months after the initial procedure for the extra-large AWR to be removed, despite multiple visits to her GP and even an emergency department visit to Auckland City Hospital in New Zealand due to severe pain.

Surgical oversight and apologies

During the 2020 operation, a team of medical professionals, including a surgeon, a senior registrar, an instrument nurse, three circulating nurses, two anaesthetists, two anaesthetic technicians, and a theatre midwife, were present. However, a count of all surgical instruments used in the procedure did not include the AWR.

A nurse explained this omission, stating, "The Alexis Retractor doesn't go into the wound completely as half of the retractor needs to remain outside the patient, and so it would not be at risk of being retained." Remarkably, this case bears a "remarkably similar" resemblance to another instance within the same health authority, prompting calls for clearer hospital surgical count policies.

While acknowledging the genuine concern and apologies from the theater staff involved in the surgery, Commissioner McDowell strongly rebuked Te Whatu Ora Auckland's claims, stating, "The retention of a surgical instrument in a person's body falls well below the expected standard of care."

In response, Dr Mike Shepherd, Te Whatu Ora Group Director of Operations for Te Toka Tumai Auckland, issued an apology, saying, "On behalf of our Women's Health service at Te Toka Tumai Auckland and Te Whatu Ora, I would like to say how sorry we are for what happened to the patient." He continued, "We have reviewed the patient's care and this has resulted in improvements to our systems and processes, which will reduce the chance of similar incidents happening again. We acknowledge the recommendations made in the commissioner's report, which we have either implemented, or are working towards implementing."