Shocking Video! Deer Runs Away After Knocking Man Off His Feet

A video has surfaced on the internet in which a deer can be seen rushing straight to a man and knocking him to the ground. The bizarre incident was captured on surveillance cameras in North Carolina on January 22. The man who was being trampled down has been identified as Ken Worthy who had just finished lunch at an outlet in the city of Locust. Through the video, he can be seen crossing the road with his wife walking towards the parking slot.

READ: Deer Hurdles Over Woman At A Petrol Pump, Claps Her On The Head

Deer knocked down a man

Speaking to a media outlet, the man said, "It was absolutely nuts". He added that he and his wife were walking together with Diet Cokes in hand when the deer suddenly appeared and knocked him down. The video clip shows the animal running straight at the man and knocking him to the ground. It was posted by the man on Facebook on Tuesday which has managed to garner more than 2.7 lakh views. While sharing the video he captioned, "Life is crazy sometimes. God is good ALL the time! Not injured".

A user wrote, "Wow! If he had hit you straight on, we would not be here to laugh about it!". While another user wrote, "OMG! How crazy was that?!! Glad you weren't hurt!"

READ: Night-cam Captures Rare Moment Of A Deer Shedding Its Antlers

Deer jumped over a woman

In another unusual incident, a woman was refuelling her car at a petrol pump when she was in for a rude shock. A wild deer jumped over her and kicked her head in a video that she uploaded on a social media platform, Facebook. In the video, Tennent can be seen walking away from her car when a deer suddenly jumps over her head in a matter of a few seconds. While speaking to a media outlet, Tennent stated that she thought someone was trying to steal from her. In addition to this, she said that after a while she held her head as she thought she was bleeding.

READ: Adorable Video Of Deer Playing Football Is Winning Hearts On Internet

READ: Video Of 2 Tigers Chasing Deer At Pench National Park Breaks The Internet