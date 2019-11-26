Shoplifter Tries Escaping With Eight Pair Of Jeans, Gets Caught

In a video that is recently going viral, a woman was trying to shoplift eight pairs of jeans by walking out of the store with them on. The woman that has not yet been identified actually managed to slip into eight pairs of jeans and was caught by security guards as she tried to make her getaway.

Foiled getaway

This shoplifters efforts to get away were foiled when she was caught by the security guards and made to strip. The unidentified woman can be seen in the video as she is taking off the jeans in what appears to be a restroom. The woman was wearing six pairs of blue jeans and two pairs of back jeans. In the video the guard can be heard in the background as she takes off the jeans.

The video has gone viral and has garnered around 2 million views.

The location where the video was taken and the location where the incident took place has not yet been confirmed. Media outlets believe it to be Venezuela but the location has not been confirmed. Currently, Venezuela is going through a socio-economic and political crisis that began during the presidency of Hugo Chavez and has continued into the presidency of Nicolas Maduro. Large scale protests have been taking place in Venezuela because of hyperinflation, escalating starvation, disease, crime and mortality rates. All these troubles have led to large scale emigration from the country leading to a threat to even the neighbouring nations

The video has nonetheless garnered attention and users could not help but comment on the situation, one user said that she was a tiny magician to have been able to fit into eight pairs of jeans at the same time when most people have trouble with just their own. Another chimed in saying that the woman in the video was half her size, even with the eight pairs of pants on.

