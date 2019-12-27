Shoppers Confused By £220 Single Earring Which Looks Like A Tag Holding Gold Hoops

Maison Margiela's 'White and Gold Single Tag Earring' became an internet sensation as it left the shoppers confused. The earring appears to be designed to look as if it still has the cardboard packaging on it. The luxury French fashion house earring is marketed as a single piece, with the 'cardboard' reportedly made form white calfskin. However, the gold hoops, made from brass, are detachable and can be worn as regular hoops as well. The original cost of the earrings were £220 but it later had been reduced to £84. the confused shoppers took to Twitter to share their comments.

'Tag earring'

As the shoppers were puzzled by the original high price jewellery, one Twitter user wrote, “Imagine hanging a tag with earrings on from your ear”. One post by a netizen particularly went viral and received more than five lakh likes and one lakh retweets. The strange-looking earring is described online as a 'single earring in white calfskin and gold-tone brass'. One internet user wrote, “Bruh those look like those cheap $1 fashion earring sets you to get kiosks at shopping plazas that end up marking your ears black and green”.

*online shopping* Oo this would be a nice basic set of earrings



*swipes through photos* wait what pic.twitter.com/2s34s2QTZC — . (@doragzplora) December 24, 2019

Shoplifter chic — Ada Powers (@mspowahs) December 25, 2019

Showed first picture to my wife. "What would you guess this is?"

"...earrings?"

"You're half right." I swiped to the second image.

"...Oh, this makes me angry." — Andrew Tarnawsky (@AndrewTarnawsky) December 25, 2019

When the photographer didnt have the patience to wait for her to actually wear the earrings.🙄 — Voodoo mama juju (@CherryColaZing) December 25, 2019

*online shopping* Oo this would be a nice basic set of earrings.



*after a while of thinking* Nah, I don’t need this crap.



*closes tab of browser with useless things and opens site of NGO that supports people in need – transfers at least the amount of those earrings to NGO* — Alex. (@alexander_koren) December 25, 2019

