Shoppers Left Confused After A Coat Spotted On Sale For £499 At Oxfam Charity

A woman shopper was left confused when she spotted a coat with a surprising price tag of nearly £500 at an Oxfam charity shop. The woman named Ginny Rich, a resident of Princetown, Devon saw the Burberry jacket in the charity store and just when she thought that she was about to snap a bargain, the price tag on the coat bewildered her. The luxury coat at the store was priced at £499 (Rs 46,054) and it was labelled as brand new. The original price tag from the coat was missing and instead, it had an Oxfam tag that said the item was brand new.

Read: Oxfam: UK Equals 7 African Nations’ Carbon Output In 2 Weeks

Prices 'over the top'

Ginny Rich shared the picture on social media, sparking reactions from locals who said prices at the charity store were "over the top". Ginny said she knew that Burberry coats can cost up to £1,000, but the coat at the charity store labelled as brand new was not a good buy because it didn't look new and the original price tag was missing. According to local media, a retail assistant from an Oxfam shop said that they often get sent clothing from brands like Burberry and they price them at a third of their retail value, a bargain for those who would like brand new luxury goods.

Read: Boyfriend Accidentally Orders 100 Personalised Calendars, Decides To Sell It For Charity

A user named Emma Glasscoe commented on Ginny's picture. Emma wrote, "That's disgusting!!! How can any charity shop try charging so much!" Another user named Chris Edmondson wrote, "Oxfam are getting greedy. Maybe if they want those prices they need to sell on an auction site. Clothing donation whether designer label or not, will not get £329 in Tavy." However, several other users came in rescue of Oxfam as they pointedly said that nobody is forcing them to buy the items.

Read: Australia: Police Arrests Couple For Stealing Bushfire Charity Box

A user named Sarah Pascall was one of those users who came in support of Oxfam. Sarah wrote, "Burberry coat like that probably costs upwards of £1000 new. They're trying to make money for their charity, no one is forced to buy it. Loads of people brag about designer clothing finds for £1 in charity shops, why shouldn't charity shops actually charge what 2nd hand designer items are worth?" A spokesperson for Oxfam said that their staff is highly-trained in pricing so people can be assured that their money is not going waste.

Read: Shikhar Dhawan Declares 'endless Love' For Animals By Pledging Charity To Top Indian NGO