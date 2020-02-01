China: Shopping Complex Allows Shoppers To Hire 'girlfriends' For Just Rs 10

A shopping mall in China is allowing people to hire a girl to be their 'Girlfriends' for just Rs 10. These girls will help you with your shopping and can even take care of your kids and hold your shopping bags. This move was undertaken in an effort to increase the footfall in The Vitality City shopping complex.

A partner to help in shopping

The girls can be hired at for just Rs 10 for 20 minutes and all shoppers have to do is scan a QR code on their mobiles and pay the fee for the amount of time they wish to hire the girls for. According to reports, until now there are 15 girls in the shopping complex that stand on podiums and can be hired. One even has the option of returning after 20 minutes and choosing a different girl to accompany them on shopping.

But there also exist strict rules that must be followed, especially for the safety of the girls. The customers are not allowed to touch the girls without explicit consent and they are not allowed to be taken out of the premises of the mall. In addition, men are not the only ones who can hire the girls and there is no amount that one needs to spend in the mall.

The Vitality City shopping complex is located in China's Guangdong Province, in Heyuan City. Heyuan City has a population of 2,950,195. The city contains the largest lake in the Guangdong province known as the Xinfengjiang Reservoir. The translation of the city's name means the origin of the river and is officially known as the 'Hometown of the Dinosaur in China'. It is known as the hometown of dinosaurs because thousands of dinosaur eggs have been unearthed in the vicinity of the city.

