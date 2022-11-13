'Short But Important Visit': Indian Envoy Clears Air About PM Modi Attending G20 Summit

With India set to take the mantle of the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to partake in the G20 summit from 15 to 16 November in Indonesia’s Bali, ANI reported on Sunday. In a conversation with the news agency, Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Manoj Kumar Bharti confirmed that the PM’s participation "is short but it's a very important visit here in G20 summit in Bali.”

PM Modi will take part in the global summit to officially take over the G20 chairmanship from Indonesia for the year 2023. "PM Modi's coming to G20 is important because India is about to take the G20 Presidency from Indonesia, as far as Indonesia's Presidency is concerned, India has continuously provided help to Indonesia, and the Indonesian government recognizes India's cooperation too," the envoy said.

Bharti also noted that the Indian prime minister’s participation in the summit is of utmost importance because “on the day before the appointment, the Prime Minister has launched the logo of our presidency and website." His participation will also serve as a fruitful opportunity to display India on the global stage and tell world powers about the country’s “success stories.”

India unveils G20 logo ahead of assuming the presidency

India gearing up to take centre stage at the summit comes as a significant milestone in the country’s foreign policy, which has continued to strengthen itself by undertaking more roles and responsibilities under the vision of PM Modi. "India is going to take the presidency of G20 from Indonesia. India has extended full cooperation and support to Indonesia's presidency during the whole of last year," the envoy said.

The logo of the G20 summit, which was unveiled by the Prime Minister's office, is inspired by the colours of the Indian flag with a globe placed on a lotus, the national flower of India. According to an official statement, the theme of the G20 presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam " or "One Earth One Family One Future", which is extracted from the ancient religious text Maha Upanishad. "Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe," the PMO office said.