Shortage Of Medical Supplies: WHO Plans For Air Bridge To Afghanistan With Pakistan's Help

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated on Friday that the medical supplies in Afghanistan will come to an end within a few days. WHO plans to organise an air bridge with the assistance of Pakistan through the Northern Afghanistan of Mazar-i-Sharif within that time, it added. According to WHO's regional emergency director, Rick Brennan, the essential things for the hospitals are the trauma kits and emergency equipment and medications to address severe malnutrition in children. He even addressed directing the requirements as "enormous and growing".

Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul have reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 US troops, as American and Afghan officials stated. Talking from Cairo, Brennan informed in a UN briefing in Geneva that for the time being, Kabul airport is not going to be an acceptable choice due to security issues and numerous other operational reasons.

He further said that one of the difficulties WHO is facing in the land of Afghanistan is the lack of working civil aviation authority. He even said that WHO has been collaborating with Pakistan, especially on the Mazar-i-Sharif airport, considering the nation's circumstances. They have taken the help from Pakistan, as Pakistan can communicate with the contacts on the surface to establish all of the required steps to touchdown a flight, particularly a cargo aircraft.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey has not reached a final decision on the Taliban's request for assistance in running the Kabul airport after international troops are departing due to safety issues and instability in Afghanistan. He added that the discussion on this topic is still in progress.

Brennan further stated that insurance costs for going into Afghanistan had reached a rate that no one has seen before. He even said that WHO is Attempting to leap over that hurdle, and once they have done that, they will be able to take off within the next two to three days.

Developments in Afghanistan

Previously, the US announced a warning for its nationals in and around the capital city Kabul, as hundreds of Afghan citizens continued to throng to the Hamid Karzai International Airport due to the August 31st time limit, hoping for evacuation by Western forces. According to a statement sent today by the US Embassy, Americans are advised to avoid the airport, and those who have already arrived must evacuate instantly.

