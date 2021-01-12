'Show The Same Goodwill': Turkey's Erdogan 'ready To Put Relations Back On Track' With EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 12 said that he wanted to improve relations with the EU and was hoping for the ‘same goodwill’ from the 27-bloc nation. During a televised meeting with the EU ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan said that Turkey is “ready to put our relations back on track”. He added, “We expect our European friends to show the same goodwill”.

Following the talks with the Turkish leaders, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also tweeted that she had a “good exchange” with Erdogan. She said that they both spoke about coronavirus, economy and implementation of tasking of the EU Council of Dec 2020.

Turkey invites Greece to resume talks

Meanwhile, in a bid to reduce tensions and dispute over maritime borders and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey invited Greece to resume talks on Monday. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu extended an invitation to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias regarding a meeting to discuss their relations. Cavusoglu further said that Turkey will be hosting the talks at a date that will be mutually decided. These talks will be the 61st round of a long-running process of negotiations between Greece and Turkey and aim at improving relations between the rival nations.

Turkish and Greek foreign ministers last met in the month of October while attending a conference in Slovakia and reached an agreement to set up a date for a new round of negotiations between the two countries. The NATO allies have been locked in conflict over the maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean as warships from both sides stand guard. Tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara sent research vessels to look for resources in the region. The research boats were accompanied by warships, which upset the Greek side, who immediately asked Turkey to withdraw the vessels.

Greece, in turn, then sent its own warships to the region stoking fear of conflict among regional partners. The European Union had warned Ankara of possible sanctions for its actions in the eastern Mediterranean. Meanwhile, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had urged Ankara to maintain peace and regional stability and "abstain from unilateral actions" in the eastern Mediterranean region.

