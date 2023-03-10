Showing Middle Finger Not A Crime But A 'God-given Right', Canadian Judge Rules

Showing the middle finger to convey deep loathing and contempt for someone might be impolite, but not a strong enough gesture that can land you in prison. According to Sputnik, a judge in Canada ruled in a criminal harassment case filed against a man from Montreal that flipping one's longest finger to someone "is not a crime."

"To be abundantly clear, it is not a crime to give someone the finger… Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, Charter-enshrined right that belongs to every red-blooded Canadian. It may not be civil, it may not be polite, it may not be gentlemanly. Nevertheless, it does not trigger criminal liability," Quebec-based judge Dennis Galiatsatos wrote in his ruling.

Galiatsatos made the remarks as he dismissed a case against 45-year-old Neall Epstein, a resident of a suburb in Montreal. Two years ago, the father of two was apprehended after he engaged in a quarrel with a neighbour down the street in Quebec's Beaconsfield.

All you need to know about the case against Neall Epstein

While Epstein and his neighbour Michael Naccache never got along well, one squabble between them ended up in Epstein putting two middle fingers in the air, which Naccache later claimed was a gesture of cutting one's throat. "On what basis did he fear that Mr Epstein was a potential murderer? The fact that he went for quiet walks with his kids? The fact that he socialized with the other young parents on the street? If that is the standard, we should all fear that our neighbors are killers-in-waiting," the judge said.

Galiatsatos further added that it was "deplorable" to see the complainants use the "criminal justice system in an attempt to exert revenge on an innocent man." Epstein was later acquitted by him, as the judge openly admitted that he wanted to chuck the case out because it was downright shocking. "In the specific circumstances of this case, the Court is inclined to actually take the file and throw it out the window, which is the only way to adequately express my bewilderment with the fact that Mr Epstein was subjected to an arrest and a fulsome criminal prosecution," the judge said.