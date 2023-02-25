Shraddha Walkar Murder-like Case In Hong Kong; Model's Body Part Found In Refrigerator

Hong Kong police have arrested the former in-laws of a local model after her body parts were discovered in a refrigerator several days after she went missing. The incident was reported on Saturday, and the model's former in-laws are currently in police custody, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP). The case has been likened to the gruelling Shraddha Walkar murder case in India. SCMP identified the victim as influencer Abby Choi.

Police Superintendent Alan Chung stated that although they were searching for the ex-husband of the 28-year-old woman, they had arrested his parents and brother on suspicion of murder. The woman was believed to have been involved in financial disputes worth tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family. Authorities believe that "some people" may have been dissatisfied with how the woman managed her financial assets, leading to her demise. They will face murder charges.

Police officers who broke into a village house rented by the father of the victim's ex-husband on Friday afternoon found two legs belonging to a woman inside the refrigerator, along with the victim's identification card, credit cards, and other personal belongings in the same house, according to Alan Chung. “The body parts that we found were inside the refrigerator. There are two legs belonging to a female,” he said. “We are still looking for the head, the torso and hands, which we believed were disposed of.”

Police discovered various tools at the scene of the crime, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks, which indicated that the murder had been carefully planned and executed. According to Chung, human tissues were found in pots of soup, but the victim's head, torso, and hands could not be located at the site. Chung said the house in question had been rented by the ex-husband's father just a few weeks prior.

“The suspects covered the walls of the flat with a sail, and they put on face shields and raincoats so that they would not get bloodstained by dismembering the body,” Chung said, reported SCMP. Police Superintendent Alan Chung stated that the investigation was initiated after a report was received on Tuesday regarding Choi's disappearance, and the brother and parents of Choi's ex-husband were contacted. However, he further explained that the investigation was complicated by false and deceptive statements made by all three individuals, who are aged between 31 and 65 years old. "They created plenty of lies and smokescreens to mislead us," said Chung, who also noted that valuable time was wasted in verifying their accounts by checking surveillance cameras.

Choi, who had more than 86,000 Instagram followers, appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine L’Officiel earlier this month.

What is the Shraddha Walkar murder case in India?

On May 18, 2022, Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old woman from India, was tragically murdered by her live-in partner and 28-year-old boyfriend, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, in Delhi.

Delhi police charged Aaftab Amin Poonawalla with the murder of Shraddha Walkar in May 2022, after evidence and witness testimonies were gathered. According to police, Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and dismembered her body. He was arrested after his last known location was traced to Delhi during the investigation. The chargesheet against him was filed based on the gathered evidence and witness statements.