Shringla Discusses Bilateral Ties, Indo-Pacific & Ukraine Crisis With US Deputy State Secy

Amid soaring tensions between US and Russia and growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held a teleconference with US Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman. According to a press release, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and a broad range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation in the strategic Indo-Pacific.

Sherman and Shringla agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities and reiterated the importance of a strong US-India partnership in a bid to mitigate the Omicron variant’s rapid advance. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India and US reviewed upcoming bilateral engagements and the COVID pandemic, including the supply of vaccines and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, Middle East, UN Security Council and India's neighbourhood.

FS @harshvshringla had a wide ranging telecon today with US @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman.



Inter alia reviewed upcoming bilateral engagements and the COVID pandemic, including supply of vaccines, and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, Middle East, UNSC, India’s neighborhood, etc. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 19, 2022

Separately, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Sherman and Shringla discussed Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s border. Price stated that the two sides discussed a broad range of issues, including Ukraine-Russia border tensions and other regional issues. They agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities.

“They reiterated the importance of strong US-India partnership to mitigate the COVID-19 Omicron variant’s rapid advance,” Price added.

Indo-Pacific, Ukraine border dispute

Meanwhile, it is to mention that India, the US and several other nations have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the region. China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, although Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Back in 2017, to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region, India, Australia, Japan and the US gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "QUAD" or the Quadrilateral coalition.

On the other hand, concern over the Russia-Ukraine border dispute comes a day after the White House warned that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine “at any point”. The US has maintained that Russian de-escalation along Ukraine’s borders must be the first step to defusing the crisis. Russia has, however, sought broader guarantees on European security, including a commitment to limit NATO’s expansion and membership.

Notably, for India, the tensions between Moscow and Washington are a matter of concern as New Delhi - which enjoys a close partnership with both the countries - is hoping that the Biden administration would waive sanctions that would otherwise apply to India under Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for its acquisition of S-400 missile systems from Russia.

(Image: AP/ANI)