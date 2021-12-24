Shringla In Myanmar: Military Junta Declines Foreign Secretary's Request To Meet Suu Ki

During Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visit to Myanmar, India had sought a meeting with deposed leader Aung San Suu Ki, however, the country’s ruling junta turned down the request. According to ANI, Shringla had called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives, and held meetings with the members of civil society and political parties, including leaders from National League for Democracy (NLD). He had good discussions on bilateral issues, but when the Foreign Secretary sought a meeting with jailed human rights activist Suu Kyi, who he has known since 2011, his request was turned down by the state administrative council of Myanmar.

"During his meetings with all concerned, Foreign Secretary emphasized India's interest in seeing Myanmar's return to democracy at the earliest; release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through dialogue; and complete cessation of all violence," according to the MEA.

According to ANI sources, during his visit, Shringla specially discussed security and people to people ties. He also provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India’s security especially in the light of the recent incident in the Churachandpur district in southern Manipur. Additionally, Shringla went on to stress the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in the border area.

India calls for renewed efforts for Myanmar

It is to mention that pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to two-year imprisonment after the Myanmar junta took over power in a coup in February this year. India has repeatedly said that democratic institutions should be strengthened in Myanmar. The nation has also been involved in the democratic transition process in Myanmar and in this context has worked with various stakeholders in developing capacities on democratic systems and practices.

‘India proposes to renew these efforts for Myanmar to emerge as a stable, democratic, federal union in accordance with the wishes of the people of Myanmar,” the MEA statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)