Shringla Raises Security Concerns, Restoration Of Democracy With Myanmar's Military Junta

India on Thursday reiterated its stance over the current situation in Myanmar and hoped to restore democracy in the country. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is on a two day trip to Myanmar, has raised matters related to security at the border regions of both countries. It is to mention that he is the first Indian diplomat visiting the country after the military coup ousted the democratically elected government in February this year.

Further, Shringla appealed to release the detainees and political prisoners. Notably, he was holding a discussion with the members of the Myanmar State Administration Council (SAC). The council is led by General Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in February.

As per statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the top Indian diplomat also met Chairman, SAC and other senior representatives and held meetings with members of civil society and political parties, including the National League for Democracy led by Suu Kyi. Shringla stressed his concern on several issues like the release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through dialogue; and complete cessation of all violence. He also appealed to the Myanmar Junta to return to democracy at the earliest.

HS Shringla raised the recent Churachandpur issue

Further, the MEA said that the top Indian diplomat raised the issue of soaring insurgent activities on the border regions of the country. Shringla also raised the recent incident in Churachandpur district in southern Manipur where Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of the 46 Assam Rifles, his wife and eight-year-old son along with four Assam Rifles soldiers were killed last month. He maintained New Delhi's stance over the matter and said India wants peace and harmony at the border regions of both countries. In the reply, SAC and other leaders of Myanmar reiterated their support in maintaining peace in the bordering regions.

It is worth mentioning India shares an approximately 1,700 km-long border with Myanmar and any negative development in the neighbouring country has a direct impact on several Indian northeast states including Manipur and Nagaland. Besides raising security concerns, the Indian diplomat also assured Naypyidaw of all possible humanitarian help. India also donated one million doses of "Made in India" vaccines to the Myanmar Red Cross Society which will be utilised for communities living along Myanmar's border with India. Apart from COVID-19 vaccines, New Delhi also granted 10,000 tonnes of rice and wheat to Myanmar.

