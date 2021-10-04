Shringla Visits Jaffna Cultural Centre In Sri Lanka; Briefed About Palaly Airport Work

The Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid a visit to the renowned Jaffna Cultural Centre on Sunday. This facility is established with the help of Indian government funding with a value of USD 11 million. As per the Indian High Commission statement, this landmark is a state-of-art cultural institution that will aid Northern Province residents in reconnecting with their roots and fostering the shared culture and heritage.

While talking about the Jaffna Cultural Centre, Shringla stated that the Indian government would support the facility's maintenance and upkeep for a duration of five years.

Sri Lanka: Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla visited the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre built with Indian grant assistance. pic.twitter.com/rOorHeksf0 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Shringla also examined Jaffna's Palaly airport previously on Sunday, and authorities from the Civil Aviation Authority informed the Foreign Secretary on the airport's progress and restoration. Shringla had reached Jaffna on Sunday morning. The Chairman of the Northern Provincial Council, CVK Sivagnanam received him with a warm welcome.

India had granted Sri Lanka nearly 300 million Sri Lankan rupees to upgrade the runway at the Palaly airport in the year 2019. In November of the same year, when Sri Lanka designated Palaly as its third international airport, India's Alliance Air began operating a twice-weekly service linking Palaly and Chennai. The activities were suspended in March 2020 due to the emergence of Covid-19.

Foreign Secretary Shringla previous visits to Kandy and Trincomalee

Foreign Secretary reached Jaffna, after visiting the famous Buddhist Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy's central town. As per PTI, Shringla remarked after being welcomed and getting blessings at the island nation's most important Buddhist temple, “This is a site of spiritual importance not just for Sri Lanka but also for India.”

Foreign Secretary Shringla paid a visit to the World War II oil tanks farm in Trincomalee, which has been a crucial Indo-Lanka economic relationship connection for decades. Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) which is the local arm of the Indian Oil Corporation, has been operating there since 2003. Lanka IOC further informed Shringla about the Lower Tank Farms development and the opportunities to deepen the India-Sri Lanka energy collaboration to improve Sri Lanka's energy security.

It was reported on PTI that Shringla's main political appointments will happen in Colombo on October 4, Monday. Foreign Secretary Shringla landed in Sri Lanka on Saturday for a four-day visit, in which he would meet with the country's senior officials which comprises President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and assess bilateral ties. Foreign Secretary Shringla's visit, according to the Indian High Commission, would provide a chance to assess bilateral ties, develop present initiatives, and address ongoing collaboration to tackle COVID-related concerns.

(Image: ANI)