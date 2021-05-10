Siberian Doctor Who Treated Navalny Immediately After Poisoning Goes Missing: Report

The Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny immediately after his poisoning last summer has gone missing, Russian state media TASS reported. The police in the Omsk region, about 2,200 km east of Moscow, said that physician Alexander Murakhovsky was reported missing on Saturday after leaving a hunting base in a forest on an all-terrain vehicle on Friday and has not been seen since. The police added that emergency services, drones, a helicopter and volunteers on the ground had joined the search effort.

It is worth noting that Murakhovsky was the head at the hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk that treated Navalny. Murakhovsky was then promoted in November to the position of regional Health Minister of the Omsk region. In a statement, the police said that the missing all-terrain vehicle has been found 6.5 km from the hunting base, however, search activities continue as Murakhovsky is still missing.

According to CNN, Murakhovsky gave multiple press briefings at the time of Navalny’s hospitalisation and had said that the “main working diagnosis” for the Kremlin critic was a “metabolic disorder which caused a sharp drop in blood sugar”. However, later laboratory tests in three European countries confirmed that Navalny had been poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent. After Murakhovsky was promoted to regional health minister of Omsk, Navalny had then ridiculed the move on social media saying, “you lie, fake test results, are ready to please the bosses in any way - you get an award and a promotion”.

Deputy chief physician ‘suddenly’ dies

It is worth noting that Murakhovsky missing report comes after Sergey Maximishin, who was the deputy chief physician of the Siberian hospital where Navalny was treated, "suddenly" died at the age of 55 in February. Maximishin was one of the most senior doctors at the hospital. Leonid Volkov, Navalny's chief of staff, had also confirmed at the time that Maximishin was in charge of treating the opposition leader during his hospital visit in Omsk - specifically his medically induced coma.

Another top doctor, Rustam Agishev, who worked at Omsk emergency hospital also died in March 2021. According to CNN, the hospital had said that 63-year-old Agishev suffered a stroke in December 2020 and did not recover from it. However, it is still not clear if Agishev had anything to do with Navalny’s treatment.

(Image: Twitter/AP)

