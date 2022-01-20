SIGAR In Advance Warned Pentagon Afghan Air Force Would Collapse Post US Pullout: Report

Months before Joe Biden announced the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Pentagon’s watchdog had warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without American aid, training and maintenance, a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko revealed. The report declassified on Tuesday was submitted to the US of Department of Defence in January 2021. It underscored that American authorities had been alerted that Afghanistan’s air force did not have the capabilities to survive after a US withdrawal.

As per the report, even though the US pumped around $8.5 billion into the Afghan Air Force and Special Mission Wing since 2010, the military wing remained heavily dependent on contractors to fill key personnel roles, including pilots, maintenance crews, human resources, and financial management. It pointed to US failure to train Afghan support staff, leaving the air force unable to maintain its aircraft.

“DOD currently supports the Afghan air forces sustainment through financial and non-combat support services,” the report stated, noting that neither Train, Advise, Assist Command–Air or Special Operations Advisory Group advisers believed that the Afghan Air Forces “have the ability to sustain themselves without continued advisor and CLS [contractor logistic support] assistance.”

Afghan air force struggled with leadership challenges and aircraft misuse

Further, the SIGAR report noted that in the fiscal year 2020, the Pentagon spent around $700 million in CLS for the Afghan Air Force, which continued to perform the majority of aircraft maintenance. It stated that the AAF relied on US-funded initial pilot training conducted outside Afghanistan. According to the report, a combination of the US and NATO military personnel, as well as US-funded contractors, had focused on training pilots but had not prioritised training for 86% of Afghanistan Air force personnel, including its support staff.

Even as the US Department of Defense touted the Afghan air force's progress "in combat operation capabilities, pilot and ground crew proficiency, as well as air-to-ground integration," the SIGAR report said, they continued "to struggle with human capital limitations, leadership challenges, aircraft misuse, and a dependence on contractor logistic support."

Now, it is still unclear whether the report was submitted in the final days of the Trump administration or whether US President Joe Biden had taken office by then. Regardless, Biden decided to go ahead with the withdrawal, even though he pushed the timeline back by several months from May to August 31 in an attempt to sort out the logistical problems created by the pullout. The US completed its chaotic departure and the evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans, marked by images of people clinging to departing US aircraft for an opportunity to flee the Taliban's harsh and restrictive rule.

(Image: AP)