Strongman Simon ‘Power’ Plant Passes Away At 47 While Training For His Latest Challenge

Simon 'Power' Plant who gained fame for eating 28 raw eggs and 6 jacket potatoes a day has died at the age of 47. The British strongman held 14 world records. Plant had been training for his latest feat that was pulling a 19-ton fire engine hitched to an ambulance.
The British plasterer has been battling health problems after his weight rose to 26 stone. His training regime included a heavy breakfast of more than two dozen raw eggs before dragging his Transit van along the road outside his home. He had recently lost 6 stone training for his next challenge. He was performing to raise cash for a children's charity. His wife Danielle tragically said: “We all thought he was invincible. When he went out for these efforts, I always knew he would do them.”
Read: Mike Tyson Not Impressed With Andy Ruiz Jr’s Weight Cut Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Fight
Read:Throwback: When The World Heavyweight Championship Could Not Be Decided On RAW
He had dragged the 17-ton load for 60 feet in 26 seconds and post that said: "I pulled it with my right arm, the one I use for plastering. The strongman, from Findern, Derbyshire, started training when he was 17. His initial stunt started pulling a motor van across a car park.The plasterer's latest record-breaking feat came in the summer, when he used just one arm to pull a double-decker bus carrying 76 passengers and a dog.
Following his demise, social media has been flooded with condolence messages and tributes by his fellow weight lifters and record holders. John Evans, 72, said "He was a good friend and we worked together many times for charities. Even when he was ill, he talked of coming back.". Evans holds a range of records for balancing weights on his head.
Another fellow record holder talked about Plant's kindness in his condolence tweet. The 69-year-old competitive eater Peter Dowdeswell said, "He would always help handicapped people. He was one in a million."
Read: China Plans New Coal Plants, Trims Support For Clean Energy
Read: Oxygen' Parks Developed In Rajkot With More Than 150 Varieties Of Plants