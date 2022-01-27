Sindhi Foundation To Hold Protest March In Canada To Highlight Pak's Minority Rights Issue

The United States-based organisation, the Sindhi Foundation has pledged to undertake a 'Protest Walk' in the month of May in order to raise awareness about several human rights concerns of religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan. The organisation intends to travel 424 kilometres from Canada's Toronto to Ottawa in 19 days. The protest march will begin on May 28 and culminate on June 15 in Ottawa. The Sindhi Foundation's 'Long Walk' has got the full support of the Canadian Sindhi Association (CANSA), the World Sindhi Congress (WSC), the Baloch American Congress (BAC), and the International Saraiki Congress (ISC).

According to Sufi Laghari, Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, Pakistan openly supports the Taliban, extremists, and China in their efforts to oppress minorities in the country. He also sought support from various human rights organisations for the forthcoming protest march. Dileep Ratnani, President of the Canadian Sindhi Association, stated that CANSA acknowledges the rights of Sindh's indigenous people. "The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which Canadians believe are essential for a free and democratic society, is something CANSA passionately believes in and respects," he added, as per ANI.

CANSA criticises forced conversion of religious minorities in Sindh

The Sindhi Foundation's long march for the legitimate rights of indigenous Sindhi people and the legal protection of human rights is supported by the Canadian Sindhi Association. The organisation vehemently criticised the forced conversion of religious minorities in Pakistan's Sindh province. Dr Rubina Shaikh stated that WSC promotes the Sindhi Foundation's protest march as they have vowed to fight in an attempt to raise awareness about human rights, environmental justice, and climate change in Sindh. "As the oppression of Sindhis by the Pakistani state increases, we must work together for a better future for everybody. WSC wishes everyone who is taking part in the long walk the best with their mission," she added.

Sindh has traditionally been regarded by Baloch as their 'mother': Dr Chand

The President of the Baloch American Congress, Dr Tara Chand stated that he completely supports the Sindhi Foundation's efforts to raise global awareness about issues prevailing in Sindh province. Sindh has traditionally been regarded by Baloch as their 'mother,' who has nursed them for decades, he stated. "Balochistan suffers if Sindh suffers, and vice versa. I wish Sindhi Foundation the best of luck in their endeavours," Chand added. Meanwhile, Ubaid Khawaja, President of the International Saraiki Congress, stated that this is a wonderful initiative for a great cause. He also urged people to join the protest march to "save the world" and to combat human rights violations.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/ANI)