Singapore Reports 257 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 41,216

Singapore on June 18 reported 257 new coronavirus cases. According to reports, the new virus cases were found among foreign workers. The new cases take the total number of reported cases in Singapore to 41,473.

As per reports, the new cases include one permanent resident and 3 people who have work passes, while the remaining 253 new cases were found among foreign workers living in dormitories. Singapore has over 9,000 COVID-19 cases as of June 17. Singapore has experienced 26 virus-related deaths.

Singapore scientists make a breakthrough

Amid the race to find the cure of COVID-19, Singapore scientists have discovered five antibodies that can block the infection and protect against mutations. The Defense Science Organisation (DSO) National Laboratories said in a statement on June 17 that the five antibodies are potent in blocking infection and effective against key mutations that have emerged during the ongoing pandemic.

According to Singapore’s defence research and development organization, all five of the antibodies were isolated from the blood of COVID-19 patients. Dr Conrad Chan, Principal Research Scientist and Laboratory Director at DSO explained that administering antibody obtained from recovered patients transfers the person’s immunity to the recipient.

“As antibodies remain in the system for close to a month, it can also be administered to prevent infection," Chan said in a statement.

Construction of Changi airport halted

As per reports, Singapore has announced that it will be stopping the construction of a mega terminal at its international airport in Changi for two years. The government has cited uncertainty created by COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the aviation sector as the main reason for its decision. The authorities in Singapore are reportedly evaluating the long-lasting impacts of the coronavirus on the aviation sector and the new terminal, once it begins constriction again, will be changed to take into account new safety requirements.

