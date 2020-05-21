Singapore Reports 448 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 29,812

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Singapore on May 21 reported 448 new coronavirus cases. According to reports, most of the cases were from foreign workers that lived in dormitories. Singapore has now reported 29,812 positive coronavirus cases. According to Singapore’s Health Ministry, 13 of the new coronavirus cases are either citizens of Singapore or permanent residents.

Foreign Workers, a major source of the virus

According to reports, the Health Ministry in its preliminary daily update stated that seven of the new coronavirus cases were identified through active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff. The Ministry also added that four of the new cases were part of a family cluster in a dormitory.

According to reports, the city-state imposed a partial lockdown after a second wave of the deadly coronavirus. This second wave was mainly sparked by foreign workers that lived in overcrowded dormitories where social distancing cannot be practised. Singapore has till date only reported 22 coronavirus related deaths and plans to lift coronavirus restrictions starting June.

As per reports, Singapore plans to slowly reopen the country so that its citizens are able to conduct essential activities abroad and this would also allow foreigners to enter the country, be it to stay in Singapore or transit through. The Singapore government has announced that foreigners will be able to transit through its Changi Airport from June 2 onwards. The passengers will still have to follow several protocols and the passengers must also remain in designated areas during their transit.

(Representative Image) (Image Credit: AP)

