Singapore Airlines Becomes First Asian Carrier To Report Post-COVID Quarterly Profit

As cases of COVID-19 continue to decline, business sectors across the world are slowly reviving. Recently, Singapore Airlines (SIA), co-owner of Gurgaon-based Vistara Airline, revealed that the company, for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, has recorded a net profit of SGD 85 million (USD 62.8 million) for the third fiscal quarter that ended in December 2021.

The airline's company attributed this significant growth to an increase in foreign travelers as Singapore has lifted air travel restrictions and allowed foreign travelers via the VTL (Vaccinated Travel Lane) program. The carrier asserted that record cargo revenues were driven by "robust demand and tight capacity, which supported loads and yields." This was a major factor that contributed to this growth.

The airline's company continued its network and grew the number of destinations, which resulted in high growth. The restoration of air services to 12 cities in India, including VTL services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai, as well as the resumption of flights to several points in Southeast Asia, played a major role in the company's profit.

Singapore Airlines reports post-COVID quarterly profit

It is worth mentioning here that Singapore's VTL scheme allows vaccinated people from only selected countries, including India, the US, the United Kingdom, and some European and Asian countries. Allowing quarantine-free entry into the country has also contributed to the growth factor. Visitors, however, are required to show a negative COVID test report before entering the country as Singapore's VTL is unilateral, which means foreign visitors will still have to adhere to their countries' COVID protocols while returning home.

SIA said in its Financial Year 2021-22 third-quarter business update that the airlines carried around 1.1 million travellers during the quarter, over five times the number from the previous year and double that of the second quarter of FY 2021-22. Passenger capacity also grew, as it increased the number of flights in response to demand created by the VTL. By the end of the quarter, passenger capacity had reached 45 per cent of pre-COVID levels, it added.

Profit increased by more than 117% to SGD1,249 million (USD925 million), despite significant increases in both passenger and cargo revenues to SGD2,316 million in the same quarter last year. Notably, profit from travellers increased by SGD 650 million to SGD 833 million, representing a 355.2 percent increase on the back of a 556.8 percent increase in traffic (measured by revenue-passenger kilometers) that outpaced capacity expansion, resulting in a passenger load factor of 33.2 percent, an increase of 18.9 percentage points. In the process, the company set a new quarterly record by surpassing the SGD 1 billion mark for the first time. The airlines credited this to "robust demand during the traditional cargo peak period, buoyed by retail inventory restocking and strong e-commerce traffic." Cargo yields increased by 26.9 percent as a result of an ongoing industry capacity crunch.

"Singapore's VTL arrangements have been a game-changer for the SIA Group, facilitating quarantine-free mass travel for the first time since the pandemic began," SIA said in its press statement on February 24. "The group will remain nimble and proactive in adjusting its capacity and network in tandem with the prevailing market conditions and regulations," it added.

(With Inputs from ANI)