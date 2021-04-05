Singapore Blogger Crowdfunds $100,000 To Pay Damages For Defaming PM Lee

A lawyer for Singapore blogger Leong Sze Hian said that he had crowdfunded almost USD 100,000 that he was ordered to pay as damages for defaming the country’s PM by sharing an article on Facebook. According to Bloomberg, Singapore’s High Court on March 24 had ordered Leong to pay S$133,000 to PM Lee Hsien Loong for posting a link to a Malaysian news site that alleged the city-state’s leader had helped launder 1Malaysia Development Berhad funds. However, since then more than 2,000 people donated to a crowdfunding campaign on social media to raise the full amount.

According to a Facebook post, Lawyer Lim Tean said, "Peoples Voice is grateful to our fellow countrymen for the support they gave to Leong Sze Hian. Our People have come of age in awareness of their inalienable right not to be cowed or silenced by archaic and unjust defamation laws”. READ | Singapore Major Dota 2 2021 schedule, prize money, live stream details

Lim added, “A new Singaporean has emerged. Every citizen can now have the confidence that their fellow men will be their shield and bulwark against those who attempt to suppress their speech”. READ | One Good Thing: A Singapore skyline view for migrant workers

‘Grave attack’ on PM’s reputation

The article that Leong had shared alleged that the PM was the target of an investigation in neighbouring Malaysia over the 1MDB state fund. The article stated that billions of dollars were looted from the investment vehicle in a scandal that involved Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak and his inner circle.

It is worth mentioning that the Singaporean leader, who has sued other people as well for defamation while in office, was personally cross-examined in court during the trial in October. Back then PM Lee accused Leong of making “malicious and baseless” allegations that had undermined the government’s “integrity and honesty”. PM’s lawyers have also said that the accusations are false and baseless and further maintained that it was PM’s right to defend himself amid what they called a “grave attack” on his personal integrity and reputation.

(Image: Facebook)

