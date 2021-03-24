Singapore Blogger Fined $100,000 For Defaming PM Lee Hsien Loong In Facebook Post

On March 24, a Singapore court ordered blogger Leong Sze Hian to pay Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong nearly US$100,000 or S$133,000 for defaming him in a Facebook post. The order came after Leong had shared an article by the Malaysian website The Coverage in a public Facebook post back in November 2018 without any caption of his own. The article had alleged that Singapore PM had helped former Malaysian PM Najib Razak launder money in relation to scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

As per the CNA report, Singaporean Justice Aedit Abdullah ruled that Leong could not “reasonably claim that the defamatory words did not impugn (Mr Lee's) character.” Reportedly, the words also suggest that Lee “at the very least, involved in serious and dishonest criminal activity.” As per the report, Abdullah also found that Leong had “published” the article because it was a part of his own Facebook post as it was hyperlinked and the blogger made it accessible. As per the report, 45 people had responded to Leong’s Facebook post containing the link and the privacy settings of the post were set to public, noted the judge.

Singaporean PM had asked for damages

As per reports, Singaporean PM had asked for damaged in the libel trial brought by Lee against Leong. However, the blogger’s lawyer had asked instead to pay damages as low as S$1. Lee’s lawyer had given the figure of nearly US$100,000 while comparing it to the case of Roy Ngerng who was sued for a similar amount of money by the Singaporean Prime Minister. Addressing the Justice, Singapore PM’s lawyer, Counsel Davinder Singh said that the allegation in Leong’s case is “far more serious” as it is “global in nature”.

The lawyer reportedly said, “It's not about just CPF (Central Provident Fund) monies which in itself is also very critical and important” but added that the case is about 1MDB’s billions, which are the subject of investigations at that time in different countries and it had come to be associated with “serious criminal conduct, including abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust.”

(Image: AP)