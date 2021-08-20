Singapore: British Citizen Penalised For Not Wearing A Mask; Awarded 6 Week Jail Sentence

As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat being far from over, a Briton got a six week jail sentence in Singapore for allegedly not wearing a mask, causing a public nuisance and harassing the police, said officials. They added that 40-year-old Benjamin Glynn, a British citizen, was arrested following a video clip of him not wearing a mask on a train that had gone viral in May, earlier this year. Glynn had also refused to wear a face mask during a court hearing last month and also harassed police personnel who went to arrest him. Singapore has taken a tough stance against violation of the COVID-19 norms and on many occasions, foreigners were punished for not adhering to the same.

Glynn terms court's proceedings as "unlawful"

According to reports, Glynn also shouted in the court and went on to describe the court's proceedings as "unlawful" and "disgusting" besides refusing to acknowledge that masks were effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Hearing this, the judge was taken aback and ordered a psychiatric assessment, which subsequently deemed Glynn fit enough to continue the case. Glynn, who represented himself in court, stated that he was "not subject" to Singapore's mask-mandate and asked for his passport so he could return to his country but the District Judge Eddy Tham told him that he was completely wrong in his belief that he was exempted from following Singapore's COVID-19 norms. A court official further confirmed his jail term which was backdated to July 19, when he was remanded for the first time.

Singapore's strict COVID-19 protocols

According to reports, Glynn was employed at a Singapore branch of a British recruitment company since January 2017 and apprehended weeks before he was due to return to Britain for a new job. At least nine Britons were banned from working in Singapore after they were accused of breaching COVID-19 norms while partying on a yacht in Santa hats. It should be mentioned here that jail rules in Singapore allow convicts to be free on good behaviour after serving two-thirds of a jail term. Singapore has enacted strict COVID-19 protocols since the onset of the pandemic and people violating them are given stringent punishments. The country has mandated everyone aged six and above to wear a mask in public places.

Image: ANI & Representative Image