Singapore CEO, 28, Spends $38 Million In A Week On 2 Luxury Homes

The 28-year-old CEO and cofounder of Secretlab, Ian Ang, spends $38 million in two weeks for his luxury properties. He is also the chairman of ergonomic chairs for gamers. The bungalow is situated in the exclusive Caldecott Hill area from Dymon Asia Capital Pte.

Ian Ang also filed a warning this week for $15 million, five-bedroom penthouse near the UNESCO - protected Botanical Garden according to the report.

About Secretlab's Ian Ang

Ang and Alaric Choo are business partners of the chair maker company which was started in 2014. Now, the business is expanded beyond Asia to Australia, North America and Europe. A few years ago, he and his friend decided to use their own money to build a chair targeted at computer gamers like themselves, who spend long hours seated. The name of their brand is Secretlab. Ian Ang who is CEO of the company of gaming world, owns 70 percent of Secret lab.

Ian Ang is the youngest person named an EY Entrepreneur of the year 2020 Singapore. His company has partnered with many big exports team till now. Chair Maker was started in 2014 by former professional gamers Ang and Alaric Chu and has since expanded its business beyond Asia into Australia, North America and Europe and many others countries.Heliconia Capital Management Pte, a unit of state-based investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte, bought a minority stake in 2019.

