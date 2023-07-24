Singapore Court Fines 67-year-old Man US$3,560 For Feeding Pigeons Under Wildlife Act

A 67-year-old man has been fined US$3,560 by a Singapore court for feeding pigeons. V Rajandran has been feeding the animals despite being warned that it is an offence to feed wildlife without written approval. In the court hearing, V Rajandran was accused of throwing bread slices on the pavement and grass verge and continued to do so on 15 other occasions, reported South China Morning Post.

According to the news reports, for first-time offenders, the offence of intentionally feeding animals carries a punishment of up to US$3,760. Fines for repeat violators can reach US$7,500. Rajandran, who was not represented, calmly listened to the proceedings. When asked whether he had any defence, he responded, "Nothing to say."

Rajandran feeds pigeons - A repeat offender

According to the officers' statement, they warned him and told Rajandran that this was an offence, but he fed the birds on at least 15 other occasions, the last being in December last year. According to testimony by law enforcement given in court, he would spend between $15 and $23 on bread each time or use the leftover rice from his meals to feed the birds near Geylang. Rajandran ignored requests to stop from enforcement officers who confronted him repeatedly.

On Friday (July 21), he was fined by the Singaporean court for four charges under the Wildlife Act. Another 12 charges were taken into consideration. Rajandran paid the fine in full. He would have had to spend 16 days in jail if he hadn't paid. The case against the old man comes after enforcement officers saw Rajandran feeding birds in the vicinity of Aljunied Crescent on the morning of August 26, 2022.

He was fined US$338 in February 2018 for breaking the Animals and Birds (Pigeons) Rules, the court was informed. He received a further US$376 punishment in January 2020 for feeding stray birds, reported South China Morning Post. It is to be noted, that the prosecutor from the National Parks Board asked for a fine of between US$ 3,600 and US$4,200. Earlier, on July 21, he had just been fined US$2,780, as per the prosecutor.