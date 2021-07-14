Singapore: Cruise Ship Returns Back After Passenger On Board Tests COVID Positive

Singapore’s Tourism Board, on July 14, announced that a cruise ship that was on a so-called journey to nowhere had returned back after a passenger was suspected of contracting coronavirus. In a statement, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that the suspected passenger had come into contact with a COVID patient on the ground and tested positive later. In the aftermath, the ship was not only ordered to take a U-turn but all the other guests onboard were also asked to self-isolate in their respective cabins.

"The passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols," the tourism board said in a statement.

According to multiple reports, the 40-year-old traveler tested positive for a Polymerase Chain Reaction Test on board and has been sent to a hospital for confirmation. The guest had tested negative during the mandatory pre-departure antigen rapid test on July 11. The case has also triggered a contact tracing by the health authorities. As of now, three of his companions have been contacted. All of them tested negative for the infection. Quest for others who might have come into contact is ongoing.

Meanwhile, all the other guests have been isolated with ‘contactless’ food being provided to them in their cabins. In addendum, all the leisure activities and other services have been halted till the contract tracing is completed. Cruise tours are a significant contributor to the southeast Asian country’s tourism revenue and any COVID outbreak could significantly impact the GDP.

COVID outbreak in Singapore

Since the outbreak, the city-state has reported a total of 62,744 cases and 36 COVID-19 related fatalities. There is one new case of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection, which is currently unlinked, said MOH in a news release last week. Meanwhile, the country's National Centre for Infectious Diseases found that 1 out of 10 recovered COVID-19 patients in Singapore has persistent coronavirus symptoms even after six months of recovery. The condition is called "Long COVID" in which a person experiences prolonged health complications and the burden of this long-lasting illness has been on the lungs, heart, brain, and gut.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image