Singapore Deploys Police Robots On Permanent Patrol At Changi Airport

Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) technological arsenal has an addition to their force, as per their Facebook official page. The additions are the two new police patrol robots at Changi Airport. The robots are more than 7 feet tall when fully extended and have 360-degree vision. They have been formidable enough to make any would-be lawbreaker think twice. However, according to the SPF, they are not being recognised as Robocop.

Taking to Facebook, the SPF wrote, " With the operationalisation of patrol robots at Changi Airport Terminal 4." In the post, they have attached photos of the robots that can be seen functional at the airport.

Robots at Changi Airport to maintain law and order

These two robots were being tested for the last five years and trials have been conducted while they were deployed at the Singapore airport. However, now it has become official. They are just the first such robots the force has planned to deploy across the Southeast Asian city-state to “augment frontline officers” in the years to come. Since April, these robots have been projecting "additional police presence” and serving as extra “eyes on the ground,” as per the SPF. According to the Superintendent of Police Lim Ke Wei, Head of Operations at the Airport Police Division, “The integration of robotics enhances the operational efficiency and capabilities of our frontline officers, enabling them to be more effective in their duties.”

What are the capabilities of the Patrol Robot?