Singapore Explores Innovative Solutions To Combat Global Nipah Virus Threat

To mark the 20th anniversary since the discovery of Nipah in 1999, Duke-NUS Medical School (Duke-NUS) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) are co-hosting the Nipah Virus International Conference 2019 on December 9 and 10 in Singapore. Nipah virus experts and stakeholders have gathered at the conference to discuss innovative and effective solutions to combat the threat by the Nipah virus. They will together review past Nipah outbreaks, discuss the latest developments in diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics, and foster greater international collaboration. Global travel has spread the virus across borders and has, in turn, emerged as a global threat to health.

The conference's opening address was delivered by Guest-of-honour Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Health, Singapore. Leaders and representatives from the Ministry of Health (Singapore), the World Health Organisation (WHO), Ministry of Health (Malaysia), the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), Ministry of Social and Family Development (Singapore), Duke-NUS, CEPI, SingHealth and other key stakeholders from the healthcare and biomedical ecosystem in Singapore were among the other guests. WHO and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of the US National Institutes of Health, are key sponsors of this conference. It is being organized at Grand Ballroom, Level 1, PARKROYAL on Beach Road, Singapore.

Conference aims to facilitate cure for Nipah Virus

Professor Wang Linfa, Director of Duke-NUS’ Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme and Co-Chairman of the conference’s organising committee told the media that there are currently no specific drugs or vaccines for Nipah virus infection, even though the WHO has identified Nipah as a priority disease for the WHO Research and Development Blueprint. They hoped that through the conference, they come out with innovative and effective solutions to boost efforts in fighting the Nipah virus. Likewise, Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI reportedly said at the conference that outbreaks of Nipah virus have so far been confined to South and Southeast Asia, but the virus has serious epidemic potential because Pteropus fruit bats that carry the virus are found throughout the tropics and sub-tropics, which are home to more than two billion people. Nipah virus can also be transmitted from person to person, so in theory, it could spread into densely populated temperate areas too, he added. By facilitating interaction between clinicians, veterinarians, scientists and public health experts from the region and beyond, the conference hopes to bring about a solution in the future. The communication, cooperation, and collaboration between animal and human public health agencies to ensure that Nipah never becomes a global pandemic is the main motive of the event.

