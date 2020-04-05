Singapore Extends Stay-home Orders Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Singapore has announced that it will be expanding its stay-home notice (SHN) this weekend, like countries like France, India, Switzerland and all of the ASEAN region. According to reports, the decision was reported by the ministry of health in a statement. The SHN will require the Singaporeans, long-term pass holders and permanent residents that return from the above-listed nations to self-isolate themselves at home for 14 days. Singapore has reported 1,189 coronavirus cases and only 6 deaths till now. Aa total of 297 people has already recovered from the coronavirus in Singapore.

Stricter measures in Singapore

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reportedly announced stricter social distancing measures across the country, that included shutting down all workplaces and schools, except for essential services. The situation across the country wasn’t near-end worse but the infections have seen a considerable jump by 65 tallying the total to 1,114 as of April 3, Lee said addressing a press conference. The number of those infected, however, has been fewer than what was reported earlier, he added. The death toll in Singapore stood at 5, one new fatality emerged in the past 24 hours as per reports.

Lee was quoted as saying that the rate of the transmission and the trend in other nations worries him, and therefore, all non-essential services will remain shut until further notice. He said that there was a need to impose sweeping measures for the containment of the spread of the COVID-19 among the communities. Unless the country took further steps, things were gradually going to get worse or another cluster of the infection was going to push things over the edge, the Prime Minister was quoted as saying. He also mentioned that the government was reconsidering the guidelines on wearing protective masks.

Lee declared the toughened social distancing measures for over the next few weeks and insisted that the government makes a decisive move now, to pre-empt escalating infections in the weeks ahead, as per media reports.

(Image Credit PTI)