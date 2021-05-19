Singapore FM Objects To Kejriwal's Variant Claim; Says 'politicians Should Stick To Facts'

On Wednesday, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for suggesting that a new COVID-19 variant is prevalent in the city-state. Stressing that politicians should stick to facts, Balakrishnan maintained that there is no "Singapore variant". Taking to Twitter a day earlier, the AAP supremo hinted that the variant in Singapore can potentially lead to a third COVID-19 wave in the country. Moreover, he urged the Centre to cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect and work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis.

Asserting that the variant in question was the same strain found in India, the Singapore Health Ministry stated, "There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no “Singapore variant”. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore".

सिंगापुर में आया कोरोना का नया रूप बच्चों के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक बताया जा रहा है, भारत में ये तीसरी लहर के रूप में आ सकता है।



केंद्र सरकार से मेरी अपील:

1. सिंगापुर के साथ हवाई सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द हों

2. बच्चों के लिए भी वैक्सीन के विकल्पों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर काम हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

'Delhi CM does not speak for India': MEA

On May 16, Singapore announced the closure of all primary and secondary schools and junior colleges from Wednesday. The South-East Asian country's Education Minister Chan Chun Sing stated that the new novel coronavirus variants including the one that originated in India are affecting more children. However, he added that none of the children who have contracted the virus is seriously ill and a few have mild symptoms. Concerns were raised as Singapore reported 38 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily number since mid-September of 2019.

Responding to Kejriwal's appeal, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri revealed that the flights to and fro from Singapore have been suspended since March 2020. Highlighting that India does not have an air bubble agreement with the South-East Asian nation, he mentioned that only flights under the Vande Bharat mission have been operational to ferry back the Indian nationals stuck there. At the same time, he assured the Delhi CM that all precautions are being taken. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul observed that the Centre is examining the issue.

The matter escalated further when the Singapore government summoned India's High Commissioner earlier in the day to convey its strong objection to Kejriwal's tweet. The High Commissioner clarified that the Delhi CM had "no competence" to pronounce on COVID-19 variants or Civil Aviation policy. Commenting on this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned that such "irresponsible comments" can damage the longstanding bilateral ties between the two countries. Thanking his counterpart for this clarification, Vivian Balakrishnan noted that the focus should be on tackling the situation in their respective nations.

Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19.



Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. @VivianBala https://t.co/x7jcmoyQ5a — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021