Amid a continuous change in the COVID-19 virus, Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung compared the situation to the 'snakes and ladders game', ANI reported on Tuesday. While speaking at Partnership Summit 2021, the minister said the virus has become a game-- whenever the government comes with a solution, the virus arises with a new situation. He noted that the only solution for the government and the people is to "be prepared" and never "let the guard down". Also, Kung raised concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron which has now affected almost 60 countries in the world.

Notably, the Singapore health minister was speaking during a virtual summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union Commerce and Industry ministry. Ye Kung noted that the economy of any country is the backbone, he added that Singapore's economy largely depends on interaction and connections with the rest of the world. According to him, the air transport medium is the lung of the country and added that the airport and sea routes are needed to keep operational in order to boost the economy. Further, the Singapore Health Minister said that the countrymen have learnt to live with the virus.

"The Singapore Government will strive to keep the borders open for business and movement as it learns to live with COVID-19 as an endemic disease," ANI quoted Ye Kung as saying during the summit.

"The issue of vaccination is similar to other global concerns like climate change, where the international community is building global commons. Hence, there needs to be greater collaborations and action, facilitated by multilateral organisations like the World Health Organization," he added.

Ong Ye Kung seeks India's IT and healthcare sector help

The minister also emphasised making the coronavirus vaccine available to both developing and poor countries in order to "build a safe world". He believes the whole world would be safe once the COVID virus changes its shape and features like the influenza virus where it could affect only those who are the unvaccinated, elderly or with those with comorbidity.

"Skills training and collaborating with India's IT and healthcare sector is the way forward to further strengthen the India-Singapore relationship on healthcare-related matters," the minister underlined.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/Pixabay