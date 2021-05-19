Singapore High Comm Thanks EAM Jaishankar Over Clarification On Kejriwal's COVID Tweet

The controversial tweet posted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday regarding the new Singapore variant has now led to several reactions from both Singapore and the Indian government. The Singapore government had made it clear that the variant being discussed was the same B.1.617 strain that caused havoc in India during the second wave. The recent reaction has come by the Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong-- while addressing a press briefing he said that the MEA spokesperson said that Delhi CM has no competence to pronounce on COVID variant or on Civil Aviation policy.

"This morning, we invited High Commissioner Kumaran to express concern that a prominent figure in Delhi failed to ascertain facts before making claims. Following the meeting, MEA spox pointed Delhi CM has no competence to pronounce on COVID variant," said Singapore High Commissioner to India.

Singapore High Commissioner to India also said that Delhi Chief Minister does not speak for India and this comment made from his end was completely irresponsible. He also said after the exchanges between both countries' foreign ministers and it would be better to put an end to this episode.

"We were happy to see EAM Dr Jaishankar had put 3 points that Singapore & India are solid partners in the fight against COVID, that Delhi CM doesn't speak for India, and that the comments made were irresponsible. Exchanges between both countries' foreign ministers, I would say that we would wish to put an end to this episode because authorities representing Government of India had spoken and we are heartened by those assurances," said Simon Wong,

'India-Singapore working together': Simon Wong

"It (Delhi CM's remarks) would not impact our (India-Singapore) hand-in-hand fight against COVID. As witnessed y'day & today with transportation of medical aid, we're working together. Pandemic knows no boundary or political colour: said Singapore High Commissioner to India.

Simon Wong speaks on POFMA Act

Singapore High Commissioner to India said as their government is satisfied with the Government of India's clarification they would not use the POFMA act. As Delhi CM's remarks do not have any proof and can be constituted as “fake news”-- that would fall under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

"In Singapore, we have Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA) to mitigate misinformation & we reserve the right to invoke POFMA on assertions made by CM (Delhi). However, we're satisfied with GoI's clarification," said Simon Wong.

'Suspend Singapore Flights': CM Kejriwal

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised an alarm and requested the Central government to immediately suspend air travel services with Singapore and to work out vaccination options for children on priority. He said 'a new COVID variant' detected in Singapore is said to be deadly for children and may bring in the third wave in the country. There have been concerns about the third wave of COVID-19 in India, which according to many health experts is likely to target children.

Taking to Twitter CM Kejriwal said, "The new COVID variant in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government:

Air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect

Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too"

Singapore tells Kejriwal it's the same variant that exists in India

A close inspection of the statements issued by the Singapore government till that time had made clear that the variant being discussed was the same B.1.617 strain that has caused so much havoc in India. There appear to be two sub-variants, however, based on differences in their spike proteins (notable as it is these spike proteins that dictate whom the vaccine is likely to infect). Now, the Singapore government has replied to Kejriwal's tweet, stating that there is no such 'Singapore variant' and claims that the sub-variant in question - B.1.617.2 - 'originated in India and is now associated with several clusters in Singapore'.

There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore.https://t.co/uz0mNPNxlE https://t.co/Vyj7gyyzvJ — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 18, 2021

