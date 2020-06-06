Singapore's Opposition Party Calls For Thorough Review Of Govt’s Coronavirus Response

Leader of Singapore’s opposition party, Pritam Singh has called for a thorough review of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 6. While addressing the parliament, Singh cited a “perception” that the handling of coronavirus crisis “certainly” did not include the adjectives of the Singaporean government. The Workers’ Party Chief also noted the right of the citizens to expect a “thorough review and accounting” of the ruling People’s Action Party.

According to reports, on the second day of the debate on the supplementary Fortitude Budget, Singh voiced opposition’s thoughts on the handling of the global health crisis in the country, for the first time. In his address, there were multiple references including ‘piecemeal announcements’ and backtracking on positions that were unexplained such number of persons allowed and the social distancing measures. Singh also mentioned the businesses in the country, who according to him, were not directed by the government of how COVID-19 directives would be perceived, interpreted and understood.

Even though the Workers’ Party chief did not criticise the Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s leadership of the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, but said that as a “constructive opposition” it is their responsibility to deliver the feelings of the citizens in the parliament. According to reports, at least three members from the opposition party spoke in the parliament on June 6 and their addresses mainly consisted of lack of clarity on COVID-19 restrictions and initiatives.

Mandatory contact-tracing app now made optional

The Opposition targeting lack of clarity of the ruling party came just a day after the mobile application to track the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore was made optional after making it mandatory. According to reports, Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in the parliament on June 5 that the app called ‘TraceTogether’ does not work well with both Android or iOS devices. The politician who is in charge of the Smart Nation initiative cited the suspension of Bluetooth activity in the devices because of the app running in the background.

Therefore, the mandatory use of TraceTogether is now ruled out while the Singapore government is in touch with Apple Inc to find a satisfactory solution to the issues. TraceTogether was launched on March 20 and according to reports, at least 1.5 million residents out of nearly 5.7 million people in the country have already installed the application.

