Singapore Parliament Approves Controversial Law To Counter Foreign Influence On Internet

The Singapore parliament has enacted a contentious law enabling the government to manage the internet, including banning of content, in order to avoid foreign influence. The Foreign Interference Countermeasures Act, which was approved with 75 votes in favour and 11 votes against at late night on October 4, Monday, has raised concerns among opposition politicians, human rights activists, and media about probable power misuse regarding information.

As per Kyodo News, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam told Singapore's Parliament that the nation requires this law to defend itself against hostile activities undertaken by foreign governments, online as well as through regional proxies in Singapore.

Shanmugam further added that information services is the fourth component of the military services and that this law aims to reform the capabilities to appropriate the content for the internet era.

Following the alleged Chinese efforts to influence Singaporean opinion in previous years, the enactment of the law occurred. Under the new law, the administration will allow imposing website and social media companies to give customers proper information and to restrict foreign content. This law was approved three weeks after it was introduced to the Parliament by the governing Action Party.

Criticism over the Foreign Interference Countermeasures Act

The law has sparked controversy, and the 11 MPs who voted against it are all among the opposition. The secretary-general of Singapore's major opposition, Workers' Party, Pritam Singh has asked for judicial monitoring to guarantee that the government is held accountable.

Deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, Phil Robertson was quoted by BBC, "Today's passage of FICA is a human rights disaster for community activists, independent media, and opposition politicians."

He went on to say that it gives the Singaporean authorities an arbitrary control to punish anyone regarding any unclear accusations in participation with foreigners.

Robertson also stated that the administration can also use this law to shut out opposing perspectives. He added that Singapore has once again demonstrated its lack of faith in democracy by turning to political methods more appropriate to authoritarian governments that do not trust their citizens.

Meanwhile, Singapore has defended the move by saying that such law is required as the country's multi-ethnic population is more susceptible to hostile information campaigns which misguide Singaporeans on political matters, whipping up disharmony by hyping up controversial subjects like racism and religion.

(Image: AP)