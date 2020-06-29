Singapore Planning To Reopen Tourism-linked Businesses From July 1

Singapore is planning to allow tourism-linked businesses to resume operations in stages during Phase 2 of lockdown reopening, according to the tourism board of the country. The Singapore tourism board on June 28 said that the reopening of tourism-linked businesses will start by allowing 13 major tourist spots to reopen from July 1. According to reports, the tourist attractions that have been allowed to reopen from July 1 are Universal Studios Singapore, City Zoo, casinos at Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa. However, operators at these attractions will have to follow safety measures imposed by the government and will have to operate at 25 percent capacity.

COVID-19 in Singapore

According to Singapore's health ministry, the country on June 29 confirmed an additional 202 cases of COVID-19 infection, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. health ministry data suggests, there are currently 5,925 active cases in Singapore, with 37,508 patients discharged so far. The country has recorded 26 deaths as of June 28. According to reports, the city-state imposed a partial lockdown after a second wave of the deadly coronavirus. The second wave was mainly sparked by foreign workers living in overcrowded dormitories where social distancing norms are almost impossible to practice.

Migrant workers living in dormitories across Singapore have become the source of increasing coronavirus cases in the past few months. According to reports, Singapore is recording new coronavirus cases daily linked to congested dormitories. Authorities have reportedly moved healthy workers to Army camps, vacant public housing blocks, and accommodation vessels, known as floating hotels. Migrant workers in Singapore mostly come from nations like India, Bangladesh as the country finds it cheaper to hire these foreign workers than their in-house professionals who are comparatively expensive.

