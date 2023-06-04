Singapore PM & Italy PM Latest World Leaders To Condole The Odisha Triple Train Tragedy

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on Sunday, sent a letter to PM Narendra Modi expressing his condolences regarding the Odisha train derailment, ANI cited information from Simon Wong, Singapore's High Commissioner to India.

"It was with great sadness that I learnt about the horrific train derailment in Balasore, Odisha, on 2 June 2023," the Singapore PM wrote to PM Modi. "On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the affected families. Our thoughts are with you and the people of India," he added.

Italy Premier Giorgia Meloni, who visited India in March earlier this year, also condoled the tagedy highlighting the "solidarity" between Italy & India.

"I express my deep condolences to the victims of the dramatic train accident in the state of Odisha in India. Friendship and solidarity, mine and that of the Italian Government, to @narendramodi and to all the Indian people in this tragic moment," Meloni tweeted.

Expressing his condolences, US President Joe Biden also conveyed his sorrow over the tragic train accident. In a statement released by the White House, Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, expressed their deep sadness upon learning about the devastating three-way collision in India. Recognising the strong relationship between the two nations, Biden stated, "America is mourning alongside India."

Joining Biden, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken also tweeted, "We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the devastating train crash in the Indian state of Odisha. As we watch the heroic efforts of first responders and medical personnel, we stand with the people of India in this tragic moment."

Numerous other world leaders and diplomats also extended their support and condolences as India reels under one of its worst train-related disasters.

What was the alleged cause of the disaster?

Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the tragic train derailment in Odisha state, which resulted in the loss of over 300 lives and left numerous others injured, was caused by a malfunction in the electronic signaling system. This error led the train to mistakenly switch tracks, according to the minister's statement on Sunday.

”Who has done it and what is the reason will come out of an investigation,” Vaishnaw said while speaking to media outlets on site.

Amid ongoing efforts to remove the twisted debris, authorities provided this explanation while addressing the incident that occurred on Friday night in the Balasore district of eastern Odisha state. The derailment of two passenger trains resulted in one of the most fatal train accidents witnessed in the country in several decades.

According to an earlier report by the PTI news agency, initial investigations indicated that the Coromandel Express received a signal allowing it to proceed onto the main track line. However, the signal was subsequently withdrawn. As a result, the train inadvertently entered a different line, referred to as the loop line, and collided with a stationary goods train positioned there.

Ten to 12 coaches of one train derailed, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track. The debris was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction, causing up to three coaches of the second train to also derail, AP quoted Amitabh Sharma, a Railroad Ministry spokesperson.