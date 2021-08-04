Singapore PM Asks US-China To De-escalate Tensions, Denies Possibility Of Taiwan Invasion

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on August 3, warned the United States and China to de-escalate their tensions, saying both powers presumed incorrectly that they would win in any conflict. Speaking virtually at the Aspen Security Forum, the Singaporean leader said that, in reality, neither side can “put the other one down” and that is the possible “misunderstanding on both sides”. In recent months, the relationship between the geopolitical rivals have hit the rock bottom with differences emerging on issues such as Taiwan, trade inter alia.

Meanwhile, Lee also pointed out the exacerbated aggression of the US saying that rigorously challenging China could be “very dangerous”. The Singaporean leader highlighted that the US had moved from its previous approach of “healthy competition” with China to the view that America “must win, one way or another.” "Their stance is to take a hard line. And I'm not sure that is the right consensus," the Singaporean leader said.

"In this situation, I would say to both, pause, think carefully before you fast-forward, it's very dangerous. It's vital for the US and China to strive to engage each other to head off a clash, which would be disastrous for both sides, and the world,” Lee, who had previously slammed the Biden administration for its hard line policies, said.

Lauds conventional policies

Despite the criticism, Lee lauded the Biden administration’s return to a “more conventional” foreign policy, as compared to the disruption cases by his predecessor. Elaborating further, he said that countries were now looking for “long term strategic consistency” from the US in the form of policies that are “reliable and predictable”. During his speech, he also asserted that Taiwan has become a flashpoint between the two countries but denied the possibility of a possible chinese invasion.

It is imperative to note that Beijing has imposed punitive laws and measures, both in Hong Kong and Taiwan, to suppress dissidence. In addendum, the country has been accused of aggressively pursuing the repatriation of people it considers opponents of Communist Party leadership, including people living in the United States in what US authorities have called an “extralegal campaigns” to harass and target Chinese living abroad.

Image: AP