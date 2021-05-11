Singapore PM Condemns Alleged Racist Attack On Indian Descent Woman Over Face Mask

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 10 condemned an alleged racist attack on a local woman of Indian descent after she was kicked and abused for not wearing a face mask. While taking to Facebook, Lee said that while people may be “anxious and stressed” because of the COVID-19 pandemic that still does not “justify racist attitudes and actions”. The PM clarified that the victim is a Singaporean and added that even if she had not been one, the attack would still have been “wrong and shameful”.

Lee said, “It goes against everything that our multiracial society stands for, and the mutual respect and racial harmony that we hold so dear. It harms our international reputation more than we realise”.

He added, “I am confident that the police will establish the facts and bring the perpetrator to justice. There is no place for such behaviour here. We must stand united against racism”.

According to PTI, the 55-year-old Singaporean woman was walking briskly when a Chinese couple confronted her and told her to wear her mask properly as a safety measure. The woman, identified as Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, then got into a verbal exchange with the man. The Chinese man then uttered an offensive racial remark and kicked her in the chest, causing her to fall to the ground.

Chinese man arrested

Following the incident, the police said that the investigations are on. The Singapore police have already arrested the 30-year-old Chinese man for assaulting the woman and subjecting her to racial slurs. If found guilty of public nuisance, the man could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to USD 1,509, or both.

The cops said, “The police take a serious view of such acts that have the potential to damage racial harmony in Singapore”.

“Any person who makes remarks or takes action that can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law,” they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

