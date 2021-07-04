Singapore PM Dons Turban To Inaugurate Gurudwara, Netizens Say 'look Like Manmohan Singh'

In a heart-touching gesture towards the Sikh community, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday donned the turban as he attended the inauguration ceremony of a renovated gurudwara. With a white turban clad on his head, the Singapore PM did not stop there, but also greeted everyone at Silat Road Sikh Temple with the traditional Sikh greeting 'Sat Sri Akal.' The Prime Minister's gesture instantly won hearts as netizens poured encouraging comments on his Twitter picture.

Many lauded the Singapore PM for his noble gesture whereas plenty admired his new look. One user also likened Loong's appearance in a turban to that of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was in power from 2004 to 2014.

Delighted to attend the inauguration of Silat Road Sikh Temple today after a prolonged renovation during the pandemic. Congratulations to the Sikh community on this momentous occasion! – LHL https://t.co/jH6Bkowe21 pic.twitter.com/XLQHatFeeE — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) July 3, 2021

Singapore PM Lauds Sikh Community

At the inauguration ceremony, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong lauded the local Sikh community for providing support to people through various assistance programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of race, religion or background. Prime Minister Lee said that places of worship, including the Silat Road temple and other Gurdwaras, have had to cope with disruptions brought about by the pandemic.

Gurdwaras, along with other places of worship, have adapted to the various COVID-19 pandemic management measures such as by live-streaming services so that devotees can still be part of a congregation, he said.

"I have been even more encouraged to see the Gurdwaras rally the Sikh community to pitch in and help out during this difficult period," Lee said, noting that they organised charity drives, provided rations, and organised various assistance programmes. To address the stresses caused by the pandemic, the Coordinating Council of Sikh Institutions commissioned a taskforce called 'Project Akaal' to provide support for mental health within the Sikh community of about 13,000 Sikhs.

"Our Gurdwaras rallied the Sikh community to help those in need during this difficult period, regardless of race, religion or background," said Lee in his Facebook post after the inauguration ceremony. "These initiatives set a good example for the wider community, as we move towards a new normal of living with an endemic virus. Silat Road Sikh Temple is not just a sacred place of worship, but a shining icon in the multi-religious and multi-racial landscape of Singapore," he said.

After renovation and refurbishment works that lasted close to a year wrapped up recently, the temple's kitchen and its food preparation and dining areas have expanded in size by about 20 per cent, allowing volunteers to serve up to 2,000 meals a day in what is also a safer and more comfortable environment. On Saturday, the temple in Jalan Bukit Merah, just on the outskirt of central business district, marked the completion of the works with an inauguration event where the Prime Minister was the guest of honour.