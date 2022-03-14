Last Updated:

Singapore PM Posts Viral Video Showing Traffic Cops Helping Otter Family Cross Road; Watch

"Our local otters have been dropping in on the Istana. Appreciate the care by Istana staff, and members of the public to help them," the Singapore PM wrote.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Singapore

Image: @ANI/Twitter


Charles Darwin had once said that the love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of mankind and officers in uniforms are often considered to be in the noblest of professions. In a  recent incident in Singapore, traffic police officers held true to both the adage and their duty by helping a group of otters cross the road.   

In a social media video that has now gone viral, the police officials can be seen temporarily halting traffic to make way for a group of adorable otters crossing the busy Orchard Road Safely at Singapore's presidential palace, Instana.

The noble and adorable gesture by Singapore's traffic police was has won the hearts of netizens, who reacted with love and praise for the officials. In the video, posted by the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, a family of 16 otters was seen crossing the road with short breaks. However, the traffic light at the intersection was turned green. This was when officers came up to the rescue of the animals and signalled the oncoming vehicles to slow down or stop for a while. A guard stood in the middle of the road to ensure the otters stayed safe from incoming vehicles.

READ | Indian national sentenced to one year in jail for molesting minor girl in Singapore

"Our local otters have been dropping in on the Istana. Appreciate the care by Istana staff, and members of the public to help them co-exist with us safely in our urban environment, e.g. crossing the road safely," the Prime Minister captioned his post.

READ | Singapore’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record 26,032 infections

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 17.2k views, numerous likes and several comments. "Great Job...", a user wrote, while another expressed, "wow so cute, I love these otters. lovely (sic)". Check out some more comments below.

READ | Singapore Airlines becomes first Asian carrier to report post-COVID quarterly profit

(Image: @leehsienloong/Twitter)

READ | Singapore imposes sanctions on Russian banks; bans export of dual-use products to Russia
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Singapore imposes penalties on Russian Central Bank & other banks
Tags: Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, Viral news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND