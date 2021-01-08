Singapore PM Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Citizens To 'please Take It'

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on January 8 received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine and called out all citizens to receive inoculations while ensuring that it is safe and efficient. Loong also assured that the government will have ‘ample’ amount of jabs for the entire country to bring the novel coronavirus outbreak under control. Unlike the mass vaccination programmes in the US and the UK, Singapore is administering the jabs having largely eradicated COVID-19 and has only recorded a handful of cases in recent months.

The government had reportedly also said that its studies have revealed 60% of residents are willing to be vaccinated. However, a rare reluctancy is showcased in some Singaporeans due to the low risk of COVID-19 infection in the island nation and concern about any possible side effects. In an attempt to dismiss the fears among people, Singapore PM said that “the vaccine is safe and effective.” Loong also hailed the work done by the healthcare professionals throughout the pandemic.

While writing about the vaccination, Singapore PM said, “It was quite painless, with the tiny needle and the steady hands of Senior Staff Nurse Fatimah Mohd Shah. I was observed for 30 minutes after getting the vaccine but I am happy to report that I feel fine and have no side effects.”

“I am confident that the vaccine is safe and effective. We will have ample vaccines for everyone, so I hope Singaporeans and long-term residents will get vaccinated when your turn comes, and help keep everyone safer,” he added.

COVID-19 Privacy Data Is Available To Police In Singapore

Meanwhile, Singapore officials have recently admitted that data from its COVID-19 contact tracing programme can also be accessed by police. According to BBC, on January 4 the parliament was told that the data could be used for the purpose of criminal investigations. However, earlier the officials had explicitly ruled out that the information would be used for anything other than the virus tracking.

Nearly 80 per cent of residents are signed up to the Trace Together Programme. The voluntary use had also increased after the government had announced that it would soon be needed to access anything from the supermarket to place of work. The programme uses a smartphone app or Bluetooth token and it also monitors who you have been in contact with.

