Singapore PM Tells Nancy Pelosi 'stable US-China Relations' Key For Regional Stability

As US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who held talks with the US leader, urged for "stable US-China relations." Pelosi landed in Singapore on Monday as she started her four-day Asia tour, and met with the Singaporean Prime Minister, President Halimah Yacob and other Cabinet members, a statement from Singapore's Foreign Ministry informed.

One of our delegation’s first stops in Singapore was to greet our U.S. Marine Detachment at @RedWhiteBlueDot.



It was our honor to bring the gratitude of the Congress to our patriots in uniform selflessly serving our nation overseas. pic.twitter.com/mIU93buIjE — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 1, 2022

Our delegation today had the great privilege of meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister @LawrenceWongST in Singapore. We discussed how our nations can continue to work together to advance security, prosperity & opportunity for those on both sides of the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/6qSwB47ICY — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 1, 2022

'Stable US-China relations for regional peace'

During the meeting, Singapore's head of state Loong welcomed the US commitment to strengthening engagement with the Asian region. The two sides discussed ways to deepen economic engagement through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Singapore's Foreign Ministry further informed.

The US and Singaporean officials also held a dialogue on ongoing Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change and tensions surrounding Taiwan with mainland China among other issues of mutual interests. They discussed deepening the US' economic engagement, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, as well as key issues such as ASEAN-US cooperation, cross-strait relations, and climate change.

Singapore's prime minister Lee "highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security," the ministry said in the statement.

A good meeting today with a US Congressional delegation, led by @SpeakerPelosi. We discussed deepening the US' economic engagement, as well as key issues such as ASEAN-US cooperation, cross-strait relations, and climate change. – LHL https://t.co/Dy65p1T0QP pic.twitter.com/dWUX2aToP2 — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) August 1, 2022

As Pelosi landed in Singapore, in a renewed warning to the United States, China said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) "will not sit idly by" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enters Taiwan. At a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, reiterated that Chinese President Xi Jinping has already elaborated on China’s principled position on the Taiwan question. China’s "opposition to official exchanges between the US and Taiwan" is clear and consistent, Lijian asserted. The Chinese side has repeatedly made clear to the US side our serious concern over Speaker Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan and our firm opposition to the visit. If the US side challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof."

As China hurled threats at the US official, US Republicans asked President Joe Biden to warn Beijing that any move to harm Washington's high-profile official will be "a declaration of war." Questioning US President Joe Biden's unclear position on the matter, Republicans have demanded that Biden must "make clear to China" a likewise response awaits, should they cause any harm to the House Speaker. Slamming the Xi-Jinping-led government for their incessant threats and rhetoric directed at Pelosi's visit, retired Green Beret commander Michael Waltz said, "This is unnecessary rhetoric, and the US policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged."