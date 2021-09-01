Singapore PM Wins Big In Defamation Suits Over Articles Published Two Years Ago

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong won $156,000 or S$210,000 in combined damages across two defamation suits that he filed against blogger Terry Xu and a Ms Rubaashini Shunmuganathan, the Malaysian author of an article published two years ago. As per the Strait Times report, the Singaporean High Court's judgement on September 1 was in consideration of the story which was published in his blog that reportedly caused a stir on social media and “serious harm” to Singaporean PM’s reputation.

The article was titled 'PM Lee's wife Ho Ching weirdly shares article on cutting ties with family members.' The Wednesday ruling was based on that blog which made reference to a family house owned by Singaporean PM’s late father Lee Kuan Yew, the country’s first premier. Reportedly, while Xu sought to justify the allegations, Justice Audrey Lim was unable to accept his inference. As per the report, the judge found that PM Lee's reputation was damaged due to the allegations in the article.

The court judgement also said on Wednesday, as per the report, 'the article was defamatory as it imputed that PM Lee had been dishonest with Mr Lee Kuan Yew.' It reportedly also addressed the “defamatory remarks” that not only attacked Singaporean PM’s “personal integrity, character and reputation” but also damaged his “moral authority” to lead the country.

The leaders in Singapore’s government have sued and won damages in the past as well, especially against the opposition and some versus foreign media. In recent years, the blogs written by critics of the political leaders have been taken to courts that resulted in payment for damages for defamation. Further, Singapore has also adhered to a comparatively stringent stance on misinformation that is posted online.

The government has also enacted the ‘Protection from Online Falsehoods and manipulation Act’. It reportedly provides the authority to request the online platforms including Facebook to take down the pages, if they fail to publish government-issued corrections along with the original articles which are deemed to have false or misleading claims that are not in the public interest.

Singapore PM won $100,000 in another defamation suit

Earlier, on March 24, a Singaporean court had ordered blogger Leong Sze Hian to pay Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong nearly US$100,000 or S$133,000 for defaming him in a Facebook post. The order came after Leong had shared an article by the Malaysian website The Coverage in a public Facebook post back in November 2018 without any caption of his own. The article had alleged that Singapore PM had helped former Malaysian PM Najib Razak launder money in relation to scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Image: AP