Singapore PM’s Nephew Agrees To Pay $11,000 Fine Over ‘pliant Court System’ Post

The nephew of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on August 11 that he will pay the fine for a Facebook post in which he questioned the independence of the city’s judiciary. Li Shengwu, the grandson of country’s founding leader Lee Kuan Yew, is an academic based in the United States at Harvard University.

Li’s father Lee Hsien Yang has been at loggerheads with his brother, and the current PM, over their father’s legacy and recently joined an opposition party. The family feud went public after the death of the Lee family patriarch in 2015 as Li described the government as "very litigious and has a pliant court system" in a Facebook post.

The High Court ordered Li to either pay a Sg$15,000 ($11,000) fine or serve a week's jail term following the denouncement of his comment by the Attorney-General's Chambers as "an egregious and baseless attack" on the judiciary. Li said that he has decided to pay the fine in order to “buy some peace and quiet”.

“Paying the fine avoids giving the Singapore government an easy excuse to attack me and my family,” he wrote.

However, Li asserted that he has not admitted guilt and has never denied writing what he wrote to his friends in a private Facebook post. He vehemently disagreed with the court’s order, adding that civilised countries should not fine or jail their citizens for private comments on the court system.

Read: World's Tallest Prefab Skyscrapers To Come Up In Singapore But Being Built In Malaysia

Read: Singapore PM Says COVID-19 Crisis ‘far From Over’ As Country Celebrates National Day

'Those were better times'

After the court’s verdict last month, Li posted a picture of a signed book From Third World to First: The Singapore Story: 1965-2000, authored by his grandfather. Commenting on the court’s verdict, he raised concern that it will reinforce the tendency of the People’s Action Party (PAP) to suppress ordinary political speech.

“As I was arranging my bookshelf the other day, I came across a gift from my childhood. (photo attached) Those were better times, before my uncle bullied his siblings and tore the family apart,” he added.

Read: COVID-19: Travellers Entering Singapore To Wear Electronic Monitoring Device

Read: Indian-origin Judicial Commissioner Sworn In As High Court Judge In Singapore