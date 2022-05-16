Singapore President Inaugurates FSIO To Project Collective Voice Of Indian Diaspora

Singapore President Halimah Yacob formally flagged the Federation of Singapore Indian Organisation (FSIO) under the auspices of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) last week. The inaugural ceremony was followed by a gala dinner in the presence of President Yacob.

"Joined Rotarians at the signing ceremony of the Charter of the Rotary Intercountry Committee ASEAN (RICCA) today. The formalisation of this platform will provide opportunities for Rotarians from the ASEAN Member States to connect, exchange ideas, and innovate to advance its social mission," the Singaporean President wrote on Facebook.

"RICCA’s initiatives will support ASEAN in fulfilling its Socio-Cultural Community commitments through ground-up efforts. Congratulations to Rotary International for spearheading this new regional effort...I commend the Rotary Club of Singapore for hosting the inaugural assembly. I look forward to RICCA’s contributions," Madam Yacob said.

What is FSIO?

According to ANI, the FSIO is an amalgamation it 26 bodies to bind the Indian diaspora in Singapore. First announced in October 2021, the initiative was to project the collective voice of the Indians on the island on issues of common interest. Apart from this, the FSIO is also aimed at organising both social and educational activities beneficial for the Indians in Singapore. The target demographic is however the youth in the country. The organisation came together to encourage youth from different backgrounds to share new ideas and expertise in social and educational fields.

The organisation will also help those in need to return to India or elsewhere due to job loss in Singapore. Further, it will help fly out those stranded in India who need to reach Singapore and vice versa. The organisation will work as a feedback channel to draw the attention of the Hing Commission of India in Singapore to ensure necessary measures and follow up on issues flagged by the Indian community in the country. Health and healthy living are also two other vital aspects the FSIO will focus on.

President Yacob encourages India and Singapore to collaborate on green economy

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, President Yacob encouraged more collaborative efforts between Singapore and India toward Green Economy. She also noted both countries have concerted individual efforts towards pledges of reducing carbon emissions.

Notably, Singapore had launched Green Plan 2030 in February 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Net-Zero Plan by 2070 at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last October. President Yacob also indicated that India and Singapore could cooperate on initiatives like research and development, sustainable growth, and low-carbon tech solutions.

(Image: @HalimahYacob/Facebook)