Singapore To Extend Partial Lockdown, Reports 931 New Coronavirus Cases

The health ministry of Singapore announced in a statement, as of April 26, that the country detected over 931 new cases of coronavirus all among the overseas workers living in the foreign national dormitories. This has jumped the city-state's total cases to 13,624, with over 12 fatalities. Further, at least 15 out of the total migrant patients have a permanent residency for the country. The new infections have surged the COVID-19 figures from 618, which was previously reported by the overseas workers as of April 25.

Earlier, in an official announcement, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that owing to the surge in infections, the partial lockdown measure in Singapore will be extended until June 1 to plank the curve. The protocol was due to be suspended on May 4 but stood revised under the new guidelines, local media reported. In recent weeks, with huge cluster outbreak recorded at migrant worker dormitories, Singapore’s government instructed that workers be sent under mandatory quarantine to prevent further transmission.

In a televised speech, Lee said that the circuit breaker measures will be extended to up to four weeks to curb the spread of the virus. The extension in the lockdown period would decelerate the infection rate on the graph and would ensure that the patients that tested positive in the dormitories did not result in a cluster outbreak, he further added.

"The main increase today continues to be for work permit holders residing in dormitories, where we are picking up many more cases because of extensive testing," the ministry said. "These are not new infections as the workers are staying in their rooms and many have not reported sick. But when the teams go in to test them, many turn out to be positive," it added. "Most cases have mild symptoms and are monitored in community isolation facilities or general wards. None are in the intensive care unit," it told a news agency.

Cluster in Sungei Tengah Lodge

In Singapore, coronavirus cases have surged from an average of 13 cases per day, the week before, to an average of 24 per day the past week, according to reports. The next biggest cluster was at Sungei Tengah Lodge, a migratory stay, with over 521 confirmed cases.

