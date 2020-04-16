Singapore Reports 447 New Coronavirus Infections In 24 Hours

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the country, Singapore Ministry of Health said that it recorded the highest spike in just 24 hours by reporting 447 new infections of COVID-19 on April 15. Now, as of April 16, the total confirmed cases of the novel virus have reached 3,699 with 10 deaths. According to international reports, among the total new infections, at least 404 are apparently linked to identified clusters in Singapore including areas having a huge population of migrant workers living in dormitories.

Singapore government has also noted that since they detected the first case of coronavirus, the daily infections have spiked “from 48 cases per week to 260 cases per day in the last week”. Just last week, in a bid to curb the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore had decided to move all foreign workers to other housing arrangements including military camps, vacant government apartments.

Among other countries who have reported a drastic increase in daily infections, is also Japan. While recording 17 additional fatalities, the Japanese government stated on April 15 the country recorded at least 488 new cases of COVID-19. This has not brought the total count of infections in Japan to 9,294 including 712 from the Diamond Cruise Ship. The death toll in the country has mounted to 148 including 12 in the ship.

'Floating hotels' in Singapore

Singapore is shifting its healthy migrant workers to what it calls as 'floating hotels' while coronavirus cases continue to rise in congested clusters of the region. According to reports, migrant workers living in dormitories across the country, have become the hotspot of increasing coronavirus cases in recent days. Authorities are reportedly moving healthy workers to Army camps, vacant public housing blocks and accommodation vessels, known as floating hotels.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 134,720 lives worldwide as of April 16. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,088,240 people. Out of the total infections, 515,854 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Image Source: AP